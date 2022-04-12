ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut teacher at troubled youth school bullied son, parents say

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
 1 day ago

A 13-year-old student at a Connecticut school for troubled youths was allegedly bullied by his teacher — who kicked him out of the bathroom while barking at him to “take your crap home,” his parents claim.

David Portillo and Edla Mas, both 53, alleged in a legal notice that Joseph Pulit – director of the Norwalk Alternative Opportunities Program – then suspended their son Daniel for the day without notifying them, leaving the boy waiting outside in the cold for hours.

“I couldn’t concentrate. I started crying,” Mas recalled Tuesday of the moment her son, who has learning disabilities, called to tell her what had happened.

Mas, a house cleaner, and her husband, a delivery driver, sent the notice to the Norwalk clerk last week, expressing their intent to sue the town, the school, the education board and various employees over the alleged March 16 incident.

Pulit had claimed that Daniel violated “an unpublished and unenforced rule” that not more than two students could be in the bathroom at the same time, according to the letter.

The educator can allegedly be heard on a recording obtained by The Post saying, “take your crap at home.”

“But it’s a bathroom,” Daniel protests.

“Oh my God, both of you go home. I’m done with you,” Pulit allegedly responds.

Pulit then allegedly suspended the boy without notifying his parents — and refused to let him wait inside until he could be picked up.

Daniel told The Post in an interview: “I felt embarrassed because the whole classroom heard the yelling.”

“I didn’t think it was fair. He should have spoken to me differently,” the boy said.

His mom claims she called Pulit after learning her son was suspended, and asked that he be allowed to wait inside as she couldn’t pick him up for hours.

But, “Mr. Pulit would not allow the student to wait inside the safety of the school,” the letter says, noting that the school is located “in an industrial area, without benches in front of the building.”

Mas again told her son to wait inside, but a security guard can allegedly be heard on a recording saying, “You can’t be on school property … you can wait for [your mom] across the street.”

The boy’s mom then involved an attorney, who called the police asking them to check on Daniel and make sure he was safe.

School director Joseph Pulit is accused of forcing Daniel Portillo to wait outside during cold weather.

The cops picked up Daniel – who “was outside for several hours and did not have a coat or a way home” – and brought him home, the letter claims.

Mas told The Post she was wracked with worry because she believed her son was “unsafe” while he was outside.

The pre-teen was kicked out of public school after an incident in which he allegedly sent a friend a message saying “I’m going to get you bitch” with a screen grab of a gun. But the family’s lawyer Piper Paul said the two had exchanged similar messages before and that it was meant as a joke.

Edla Mas demands her son Daniel Portillo to be taught "like a normal kid," under a special needs program.

His parents said they didn’t know they had a right to fight the accusations, or to argue against relocating their son to the alternative school, the lawyer said

“I know that place isn’t good for any kid,” Mas said. “They need professionals to help them – psychologists, counselors – they don’t need the teacher bullying them.”

“He’s an educator. That’s unacceptable,” the mother said of Pulit.

Mas said she wants her son to go to a school “where they offer a good education with his special teachers for his needs; where he feels comfortable; where he learns well; where he doesn’t feel like he’s being bullied; where he feels like a normal kid.”

Paul said Norwalk’s program for troubled kids is “exceedingly abusive,” to the point that students are only allowed to talk at lunch, rarely get to go outside and only learn on computers.

“This type of abuse should not be occurring anywhere,” the attorney said.

The treatment Daniel received at NAOP has “caused irreparable harm to both the student and the family,” their letter states, noting that they will be seeking damages.

Paul said she was informed that Pulit, who declined to comment Tuesday, has been placed on leave over the incident.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement: “It is our policy not to comment on pending lawsuits.”

The school didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

