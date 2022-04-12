ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special session to address Florida’s intensifying insurance crisis

By Dave Elias
 1 day ago
Has your home insurance gone up this year or maybe your policy was canceled altogether?

It’s happening at alarming rates in our area and it’s all part of the insurance crisis plaguing the entire state and a problem lawmakers can’t afford to overlook with hurricane season looming in the state.

Bertram Flowers is one of those who saw his home insurance costs jump this year.

“You have to budget more to move everything around so everything gets paid properly and on time,” Flowers said.

The high home insurance rates along with rising prices are keeping many young people like Tom Castelli of Fort Myers from buying.

“It’s definitely going to be a worry of mine and I’ll definitely have to think about that before I buy my home,” Castelli said.

FGCU Economist Victor Claar said there are multiple reasons for the high costs.

“Florida is a risky place to live and Floridians don’t have many options in who they purchase insurance from and at what prices,” Claar explained.

These are all concerns of Republican Senator Jeff Brandes who is calling on lawmakers to return to Tallahassee to address the matter.

He blames countless lawsuits against insurance companies and roofing scams in part for the high rates.

“What’s going on in Florida right now is that you and I are buying our neighbors brand new roof,” Brandes responded.

It’s a practice he wants to see stopped.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to see property insurance addressing the catastrophic issues that it’s designed for and not a home maintenance agreement.—where you get a brand new roof because you claim a hail storm came through,” Brandes concluded.

Brandes wants lawmakers back at the table by mid-May. He needs 60% of them to agree.

Governor DeSantis has signaled he will support the special session.

