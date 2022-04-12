ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote on proposed La Quinta surf park delayed until April 26

By Samantha Lomibao
 3 days ago
On Tuesday evening, the La Quinta City Planning Commission decided to delay its vote on the controversial proposed surf park due to a commissioner being absent.

Their decision will be pushed back 2 weeks, a vote expected for the next meeting on April 26.

According to a staff report on Tuesday, the commission has been recommended to approve the proposed surf park.

Tuesday's meeting is a continuation of the last one in late March, when the commission heard 7 hours of city presentations and public comments on the Coral Mountain Resort. The hearing ended well after midnight without a vote for or against the project .

The resort would include a 17-acre private wave pool for surfers located just off Madison Street between Avenues 58 and 60. The surf park experience will be open for the development's residents and hotel guests only at an anticipated cost of $10,000.

It's set to be built is about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain.

The private resort would also include 150 hotel rooms, 600 short-term vacation rentals, and a variety of other recreational facilities.

Some would-be neighbors have voiced their concerns about lighting from high towers, traffic, and noise pollution, also its use of water in the desert, as the state battles continuing water shortages.

“All of a sudden, it's okay to waste 18 million gallons of water. So guys can surf that live in Malibu in La Quinta," said member of the La Quinta You're going to have a major nuisance, a major distraction, a major disruption for thousands of La Quinta to residents to serve 125 members? What is going on here.”

A report from the city claims the project would have few impacts.

If the commission does vote to approve it, it will then head to city council.

NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
