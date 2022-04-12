On Tuesday evening, the La Quinta City Planning Commission decided to delay its vote on the controversial proposed surf park due to a commissioner being absent.

Their decision will be pushed back 2 weeks, a vote expected for the next meeting on April 26.

According to a staff report on Tuesday, the commission has been recommended to approve the proposed surf park.

Tuesday's meeting is a continuation of the last one in late March, when the commission heard 7 hours of city presentations and public comments on the Coral Mountain Resort. The hearing ended well after midnight without a vote for or against the project .

The resort would include a 17-acre private wave pool for surfers located just off Madison Street between Avenues 58 and 60. The surf park experience will be open for the development's residents and hotel guests only at an anticipated cost of $10,000.

It's set to be built is about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain.

The private resort would also include 150 hotel rooms, 600 short-term vacation rentals, and a variety of other recreational facilities.

Some would-be neighbors have voiced their concerns about lighting from high towers, traffic, and noise pollution, also its use of water in the desert, as the state battles continuing water shortages.

“All of a sudden, it's okay to waste 18 million gallons of water. So guys can surf that live in Malibu in La Quinta," said member of the La Quinta You're going to have a major nuisance, a major distraction, a major disruption for thousands of La Quinta to residents to serve 125 members? What is going on here.”

A report from the city claims the project would have few impacts.

If the commission does vote to approve it, it will then head to city council.

You can livestream it here .

The post Vote on proposed La Quinta surf park delayed until April 26 appeared first on KESQ .