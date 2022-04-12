ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Freshman guard Brandin Podziemski enters transfer portal

By Jackson Janes
Daily Illini
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois freshman guard Brandin Podziemski has entered the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Tuesday afternoon. He averaged 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists in his lone season in Champaign. “Thank you so much for taking a kid in from Greenfield Wisconsin and giving him an...

The Exponent

Boilermakers lose five players to transfer portal

Five women’s basketball players have left the program since the end of the season. Junior guards Jeanae Terry and Mide Oriyomi, sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle, senior guard Brooke Moore and senior forward Nyagoa Gony announced their intention to enter the transfer portal in the past two weeks. Kyle,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue hoops adds 7-footer from Sweden to 2022 recruiting class

Purdue will soon be adding another 7-footer to the basketball roster. The Boilermakers signed 7-foot-2 center William Berg on Wednesday, officially making him part of the 2022 recruiting class. He held offers from four other programs, picking Purdue over Illinois, Iona, UC-Riverside and Utah State. Berg joins a Purdue recruiting...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
98.1 KHAK

BREAKING: UNI’s Second-Leading Scorer Will Transfer to Mizzou

Noah Carter entered the transfer portal on March 23rd, less than a week after UNI's second-round NIT loss to BYU. Now, less than three weeks later, Carter has decided where he'll use his final two years of eligibility in college basketball. He'll be playing for the Mizzou Tigers next season.
Tampa Bay Times

How have college football’s 2020 opt-outs fared in the NFL?

Last year’s NFL draft featured the only-in-a-pandemic wrinkle of evaluating prospects who opted out of an entire season because of coronavirus concerns. Nine first-rounders, including the Bucs’ Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, skipped all or part of their final college season. Here’s a look at what we know so far about...
FARGO, ND
#Depaul#Instagram#Northwestern#Wake Forest#Illinois Guard
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood reacts to Illinois signing 5-star PG Skyy Clark

Illinois basketball just wrapped up one of the biggest recruitments for the program in recent history. After announcing his commitment to the Illini last week, 5-star point guard Skyy Clark made it official and signed with Illinois on Wednesday. He is the 4th high school signee for the Illini for the class of 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
WANE 15

Indiana Tech’s Shondell named NAIA Coach of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech will be looking to bring home a title at the NAIA National Tournament this week in West Des Moines, Iowa, but Kyle Shondell is already adding some heavy hardware to the Tech trophy case as Shondell has been named the NAIA Coach of the Year by the American […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Illinois State in convincing fashion

Illinois State failed to pose a threat to coach Arvid Swan’s squad Wednesday. Northwestern (16-7, 4-2 Big Ten) controlled its match against the Redbirds (8-15, 2-2 Missouri Valley) from start to finish, earning its third consecutive victory. The Wildcats never dropped a set, starting with a one-sided doubles point and riding that momentum through the end of the match.
EVANSTON, IL
Marquette University
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Softball Extends Winning Streak to 15 with Doubleheader Sweep of Iowa

The Nebraska Softball team extended its winning streak to 15 with a doubleheader sweep of Iowa on Tuesday. The Lady Huskers rolled over Iowa in game one 14-0 in five innings. Nebraska pounded out 14 hits as every starter for the Big Red recorded a hit with Cam Ybarra, Mya Felder, Abbie Squier and Ava Bredwell all had two hits. Bredwell also led the Huskers with a career-high five RBIs, notching a single and a bases-clearing triple. In the circle, Courtney Wallace (12-5) earned the win, pitching three innings and holding the Hawkeyes to one hit.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Chicago

Guard Skyy Clark signs letter of intent to play for Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Illini basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood is getting a big-time recruit to help the team next season. Five-star guard Skyy Clark signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois.The 6-foot 3-inch Clark is the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Illini in the last 20 years. "Definitely a three-level scorer, a pick-and-roll player, iso player. I love to play defense. I love to win. I love to be a leader; be a point guard for my guys, and push them to be the best versions they can be," Clark said. Clark helped Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida win their national championship this season, though CBS affiliate WCIA-TV in Champaign noted that Clark was limited due to a torn ACL. Skyy's father, Kenny, was an NFL football player who played with the Minnesota Vikings, the station noted. The Illini now have a top-10 recruiting class. Time will tell just how good Skyy Clark is, but that name, of course, is hard to beat.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KCRG.com

After 3 years, it’s time for Cyclones to give rock to Brock

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Jirehl Brock’s time has arrived at Iowa State. He showed up in Ames as a four-star recruit and ranked as one of the nation’s top running back prospects. For three seasons he waited his turn behind Breece Hall. Brock said he never considered transferring....
AMES, IA

