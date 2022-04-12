Jason Alexander, Seth MacFarlane react to news of Gilbert Gottfried's death on Twitter

Comedians, actors and friends reacted to the news that Gilbert Gottfried passed away. He was 67.

Seinfeld actor, Jason Alexander, mourned him on social media Tuesday after news of his death was released through a tweet on Gottfried's official account by his family.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," he tweeted.

Actor Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, said on Twitter that Gottfried was a unique voice in comedy.

Comedian Bill Burr recalled the first time he saw Gottfried perform.

Actor Luke Barnett tweeted about Gottfried's iconic voice.

"Family Guy" creator, Seth MacFarlane, tweeted that Gottfried made him laugh on the set of a project they worked on together.