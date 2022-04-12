ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3 Florida men indicted for bid rigging, ‘defrauding US Military’: Justice Dept.

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jojn4_0f7HvKAg00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for “conspiring to rig bids” and to “defraud the United States,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case was unsealed Tuesday, according to DOJ.

“Bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the military will not be tolerated – they are an affront to competition and the American taxpayer,” Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division Jonathan Kanter said. “Consistent with a whole-of-government approach, the Antitrust Division will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners and Procurement Collusion Strike Force to protect taxpayer funds from collusion and fraud.”

The three men were identified as Lawrence O’Brien, Bruce LaRoche and Thomas Dailey. The DOJ said they worked together to rig bids for “customized promotional products” to the U.S. Army. While all three appeared in court April 12, only two were charged with conspiring to defraud the United States.

The DOJ said the three men had “exchanged their company’s bid templates and submitted bids to military customers” for each other, with a “pre-arranged winner” to get the sales from the bids. Based on the charges, the DOJ said LaRoche created and used shell companies to submit sham bids to the U.S. Military, in a “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Due to the listing of different sales associates, the bids were made to appear competitive, even though “all of the bids were drafted by the co-conspirators and the companies were owned or controlled by LaRoche.” O’Brien is also accused of participating in the conspiracy with his own shell companies, according to the DOJ.

As a result of the bid rigging effort, all three men have been charged with violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, for which the maximum penalty is 10 years in federal prison and a $1 million criminal fine.

“This indictment is another example of our commitment to protecting the contracting process from those who attempt to rig the system in their favor,” Special Agent-in-Charge Michael Curran of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Major Procurement Fraud Field Office said.

The DOJ said LaRoche and O’Brien also each face separate charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States. For those charges, both men face a maximum of five years in prison and $250,000 criminal fine, if found guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PCMag

US Charges Ex-Apple Employee With Defrauding $10 Million

Federal prosecutors last week charged a former Apple employee with defrauding the company out of more than $10 million. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain for a decade between December 2008-2018—during which he allegedly accepted kickbacks, stole equipment, and laundered money, the Associated Press reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
WREG

Four men indicted in $16M investment fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four men were charged in an indictment Wednesday in the Western District of Arkansas for an alleged $16 million wire fraud and money laundering scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. According to court documents, John C. Nock (53) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Brian Brittsan (65) of San Marcos, California, Kevin Griffith (66) of […]
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Fraud#Justice Dept#Justice Department#Doj#American#The Justice Department#The Antitrust Division#The U S Army#The U S Military
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. DeSantis Accused of Cheating To Remain in Power – Editorial Also Accuses Governor of Racism

An editorial statement published in the Palm Beach Post on March 27 accuses Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of cheating to remain in control, through pushing his personal redistricting plan for Congressional districts. The plan being proposed by the governor would make Florida's Congressional districts even more partisan than they are at present.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
WFLA

WFLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy