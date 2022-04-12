ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Academy for Classical Education student accused of making online threat

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MACON, Ga. — The head of north Macon’s Academy for Classical Education (ACE) says the FBI identified a student who made an online threat against the school. Laura Perkins, the principal and...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Juvenile accused of making threat at Dillon Middle School

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile has been charged with making a threat Monday morning at Dillon Middle School, according to Police Chief David Lane. The juvenile was charged with “communicating a threat” and placed in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, Lane said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted […]
DILLON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Education
iheart.com

Two ISU Students Charged With Making Threats Have Charges Amended

(Ames, IA) -- Two Iowa State students accused of making threats toward the campus have one of their charges dropped. The 18 and 19-year-old were originally charged with threat of terrorism after being accused of posting separate threats on social media last month. Court documents say their charges were recently amended to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment. They've both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
AMES, IA
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
rolling out

Why a man was sentenced to 375 years in prison over a social media post

A New Jersey man was sentenced on April 8 to 375 years in prison for murdering two children and a college student in 2016 over a Facebook post. The judge sentenced Jeremy Arrington to three consecutive life sentences for killing 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, her 11-year-old brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, and 23-year-old family friend Syasia McBurroughs.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ace#Ip
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nurse sentenced to prison after she ignored dying patient’s pleas for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help. Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
IRS
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
LAW
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
EDUCATION
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy