DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man who chased and then shot a woman was sentenced to life in prison. On April 28, 2019 Jimi McDonald approached the victim and told her to leave with him in his vehicle. Instead, the woman and two children tried to get away in another vehicle. McDonald […]

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO