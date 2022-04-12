ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Skip the line at the DMV with new mobile check-in

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sdwb4_0f7HucyH00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you make an appointment? The Department of Motor Vehicles announced customers who made appointments can now check-in online upon arrival.

Customers will now be able to skip the line at the information desk, and instead let the DMV know that they have arrived by scanning a QR code. Users will scan the code with their phone, submit a few pieces of information and will then be able to take a seat and wait for their number to be called in the lobby.

Those with appointments will still be able to check-in at the information desk if they wish.

“Given the popularity of appointment opportunities, we are pleased to make the process even more efficient for customers who can plan ahead,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Your transaction will go even more quickly if you complete your forms beforehand. Please visit our website to find out which application you need to fill out ahead of time and bring to your appointment.”

New special license plates coming to Virginia

Appointments and walk-in service are offered daily Monday through Friday, with Saturdays remaining open for walk-in customers. Click here to find a DMV location near you.

Appointments can be made by visiting the DMV online .

Virginia DMV now offering vital records service on the go Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

DMV to pay refunds for error in new fee for highway use

One pound makes more than 16 ounces of difference when it comes to a new user fee for owners of fuel-efficient vehicles. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed Friday that it will pay refunds to 2,769 vehicle owners because of an error in a formula for determining the highway user fee for owners of fuel-efficient vehicles that average at least 25 miles per gallon.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Mobile#Smart Phone#Virginia Appointments
pymnts

Mobile Solutions Help Truckers Ditch Fleet Checks, Get Back to Driving

When truckers roll into a warehouse, they might find that they must pay $150 to get their trailers unloaded. If they don’t want to front that expense themselves, they would typically call dispatch to be issued a fleet check. In the meantime, they sit around trying to facilitate a financial transaction they’re not really a party to.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

Boyfriend of Franklin Co. woman who went missing in 2012 indicted on murder charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A decade after a Rocky Mount woman disappeared, Franklin County authorities announced Thursday that the woman’s then-boyfriend has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Heather Hodges was reported missing from her home on Shady Lane by her live-in boyfriend, Paul R. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy