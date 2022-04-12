‘You can’t be funnier’: Celebrities pay tribute to the late Gilbert Gottfried

The entertainment world mourned the death of Gilbert Gottfried on Tuesday, with many comedians crediting the longtime funny man and actor with both inspiring them and helping them set lofty life goals.

Gottfried, 67, died at 2:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday from a long-term heart condition, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to NBC News.

Actor Jason Alexander was among the first to publicly share his condolences on Tuesday.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” he wrote in a tweet. “I did not know him well, but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried”

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis tweeted that Gottfried’s comedy “blew me away” for almost 40 years, adding, “You can’t be funnier.”

Meanwhile, comedian and TV host Jon Stewart called opening for Gottfried “one of the great thrills of my early stand-up life.”

Actress Marlee Matlin called Gottfried “funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside” and recounted in a tweet a particularly bizarre flight she once experienced thanks entirely to one of his pranks.

