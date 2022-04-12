ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘You can’t be funnier’: Celebrities pay tribute to the late Gilbert Gottfried

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF3k7_0f7HuM2l00

The entertainment world mourned the death of Gilbert Gottfried on Tuesday, with many comedians crediting the longtime funny man and actor with both inspiring them and helping them set lofty life goals.

Gottfried, 67, died at 2:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday from a long-term heart condition, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to NBC News.

Actor Jason Alexander was among the first to publicly share his condolences on Tuesday.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” he wrote in a tweet. “I did not know him well, but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried”

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis tweeted that Gottfried’s comedy “blew me away” for almost 40 years, adding, “You can’t be funnier.”

Meanwhile, comedian and TV host Jon Stewart called opening for Gottfried “one of the great thrills of my early stand-up life.”

Actress Marlee Matlin called Gottfried “funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside” and recounted in a tweet a particularly bizarre flight she once experienced thanks entirely to one of his pranks.

Of course, the tributes flooded social media:

Through the years SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season 6 -- Pictured: Gilbert Gottfried -- Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Brian Koppelman
Person
Glenn Schwartz
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Jon Stewart
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shrugs Off Will Smith’s Oscars Punishment: ‘Who Wants to Go to That Anyway?’

The hosts of “The View” were pretty split Monday on whether Will Smith’s punishment from the Academy was enough. But for Joy Behar, it was nothing to write home about. On Friday, it was announced that Smith has been barred from the Oscars for 10 years as a consequence of him slapping Chris Rock during the awards ceremony last month. “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc News
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
92K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy