Ransom: Evart baseball can be championship contenders again

Riley Ransom was a standout wrestler for Evart and is now a key member of the baseball team. (File photo)

EVART – Riley Ransom is an excellent football player and wrestler for Evart.

But now he’s playing his No. 1 love: baseball.

The Wildcats opened their season on Tuesday at home against Big Rapids and Ransom again was expected to play a key role for Evart, which was 29-9 and state quarterfinalist last year.

Ransom is a catcher and pitcher for the Wildcats.

It’s his second year on the varsity as a junior.

“It was a successful season last year, especially since we went that far,” Ransom said. “We had a certain group of kids who liked each other really well.”

He was brought up to get as much varsity experience as possible.

As a catcher, “I think I have my mechanics down a lot but I can get a lot better,” Ransom said. “I need to get a lot better with my arm strength.”

He’s also trying to improve on his abilities to block the ball.

“That’s what I need to work on more,” Ransom said.

As a pitcher his strength “is mixing it between a changeup and fastball,” he said. “I’m pretty accurate with my throwing. I need to need to get more speed.”

At the plate, Ransom is looking to hit in the .300s.

“The key is timing the pitches up right and keeping your batting zone as long as possible,” Ransom said.

The Wildcats graduated some key players from last year but Ransom remains confident.

“I think we can make it pretty far if we just keep improving and keep up our hard work and make up for what we lost last year,” Ransom said.

The preaseason was tough because of the weather.

Ransom said he played baseball during the summer.

“Baseball is probably my top sport,” he said.

Evart will be at Clare on Monday.