Grand Isle, LA

Grand Isle beaches are open to the public

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
 1 day ago

GRANDE ISLE, La. (WGNO) — On April 12, the town of Grand Isle announced the reopening of its beaches after Hurricane Ida caused mass destruction in the town in 2021.

David Camardelle, the Grand Isle Mayor said it has taken a lot of hard work from members of the community to open up the beaches.

“A major part of our recovery is making sure that our residents, camp owners and visitors can safely access the beach. We welcome all to come down to enjoy our beach and support our local businesses,” said Camardelle.

The following public beach crossovers are accessible to golf cart/ UTVs and most include parking:

· Boudreaux Lane

· Cranberry Lane

· Apple Lane (Pedestrian Only)

· Krantz Lane

· Capital Lane

· Chighizola Lane

· Coulon Rigaud Lane

· Post Lane

· Landry Lane

· Oak Lane

· Cypress Lane

· Birch Lane

All beach crossovers are marked by signage on Highway 1 and on the beach. You can find more information on the opening of the beaches online .

