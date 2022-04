By the looks of it, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) will be taking audiences on another exhilarating ride during the upcoming, second season of HBO Max’, The Flight Attendant. To get us ready to buckle our seatbelts and put our tray tables in the upright position, the streaming platform has released a teaser of what viewers can expect when the series lands on April 21. After the season premiere, which is sure to lock us in for the show’s entirety, two follow-up episodes will be released on April 28, with an episode a week until the finale on May 26.

