Midland, TX

Check out these adoptable animals in Midland

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
To adopt one of these pets, please call the shelter to set an appointment at 432-685-7420. The adoption fee is $62 and includes microchip, rabies vaccination, license, tag and alter. (Tasha Sport/city of Midland)

The city of Midland reminds residents that this week is Animal Care and Control Appreciation week.

To show appreciation to the shelter staff this week, a group of residents are providing workers with breakfast, lunch and a snack each day, according to Lori VanHoozer, animal enthusiast.

“Animal care and control officers are compassionate and committed people who serve on a daily basis to ensure the safety of pets and their people,” VanHoozer stated. “Stray dogs, cats and owner surrenders make up most of the shelter’s population, as do a few abused and injured pets. These caring employees are the first ones a pet sees when it enters the shelter and employees are there to comfort scared and confused pets and to take care of the injured, sick and hungry.”

A news release shows that the shelter takes care of approximately 350-400 pets on a monthly basis. Also, volunteer photographer Tasha Sport photographs some animals available for adoption every week. You can find those posted on the city’s Facebook page each Monday ( https://www.facebook.com/CityofMidlandTX ). This week, Midland Animal Shelter employees were spotlighted with a few of the available animals.

To adopt one of these pets, please call the shelter to set an appointment at 432-685-7420.

