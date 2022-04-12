Check out these adoptable animals in Midland
The city of Midland reminds residents that this week is Animal Care and Control Appreciation week.
To show appreciation to the shelter staff this week, a group of residents are providing workers with breakfast, lunch and a snack each day, according to Lori VanHoozer, animal enthusiast.
“Animal care and control officers are compassionate and committed people who serve on a daily basis to ensure the safety of pets and their people,” VanHoozer stated. “Stray dogs, cats and owner surrenders make up most of the shelter’s population, as do a few abused and injured pets. These caring employees are the first ones a pet sees when it enters the shelter and employees are there to comfort scared and confused pets and to take care of the injured, sick and hungry.”
A news release shows that the shelter takes care of approximately 350-400 pets on a monthly basis. Also, volunteer photographer Tasha Sport photographs some animals available for adoption every week. You can find those posted on the city’s Facebook page each Monday ( https://www.facebook.com/CityofMidlandTX ). This week, Midland Animal Shelter employees were spotlighted with a few of the available animals.
To adopt one of these pets, please call the shelter to set an appointment at 432-685-7420. The adoption fee is $62 and includes microchip, rabies vaccination, license, tag and alter.
