Giants' Tyler Rogers: Lands on paternity list

 1 day ago

Rogers was placed on the paternity leave as expected Tuesday, Maria I....

NBC Sports

What we learned in Giants' quiet home loss to Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- Unfortunately for the Giants, both Rogers twins ended up pitching Monday night. Taylor Rogers, Tyler's brother, is the San Diego Padres closer and he made quick work of the Giants in the ninth, closing out a 4-2 win at Oracle Park. In an odd twist for the twins, Tyler took the loss after giving up the go-ahead run.
numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
FOX Sports

Giants play the Padres with series tied 1-1

LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440...
numberfire.com

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski starting Monday

The San Francisco Giants listed Mike Yastrzemski as their leadoff batter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will bat leadoff and play right field Monday while Austin Slater takes a seat. Yastrzemski has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points off...
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
9&10 News

Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Tigers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to...
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Drives in three

Estrada went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 13-2 win against the Padres on Tuesday. Estrada singled home two runs in the first inning and doubled home another in the second, scoring on both occasions. The 26-year-old utility man is slashing .278/.316/.500 through five games and appears to be the everyday second baseman while Tommy La Stella is injured and without a timetable to return.
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers, on base three times

Belt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 13-2 win over San Diego on Tuesday. Belt kicked off the scoring with a two-run shot off opposing starter Yu Darvish in the first inning, added a single and run in the second and walked in the fifth. The veteran first baseman has been locked in early and is now slashing .438/.526/.875 with two home runs and three multi-hit games through four games on the young season.
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Forearm injury viewed as mild

Manager Bob Melvin clarified that the forearm injury that Adams picked up in his relief appearance in Tuesday's 13-2 loss to the Giants is considered mild, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Adams will avoid a trip to the injured list for now, but those plans could change if the...
CBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Earns save

Doval allowed a hit, a walk, and a hit batsman in one inning while striking out two to earn his first save in a 2-1 win Wednesday over San Diego. After loading the bases with two outs, Doval struck out Matt Beaty to end the game. It was his first save opportunity since his Opening Day blown save. Of the three save opportunities the Giants have had so far, Doval has been called upon twice with Dominic Leone receiving the other chance. Doval has now pitched in four of the first five games and, while it's unclear who the primary closer for San Francisco is, he is certainly in the mix.
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Breaks out of slump

Flores went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 13-2 victory over San Diego. He was sitting with just one hit entering play Tuesday, but Flores exploded along with the rest of the Giants' offense. Flores singled and scored in the first and second innings before launching a solo shot off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers to push the score to its 13-2 final. He'll look to keep the momentum going as he sees additional playing time with infielders Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria still on the shelf.
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
