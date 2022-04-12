Angels' Jared Walsh: On bench Tuesday

Tapia will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees. From a playing-time perspective, Tapia could be one of the big winners of Danny Jansen's recent move to the injured list with an oblique strain that manager Charlie Montoyo said would likely sideline the catcher for multiple weeks. While Jansen is out, Alejandro Kirk is expected to see more work behind the plate and fewer starts out of the designated-hitter spot. The Blue Jays could look to rotate the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel and George Springer in the DH spot, with Tapia being the main beneficiary of more starts in the outfield as a result. The lefty-hitting Tapia may have a tougher time finding regular at-bats against southpaw starters, however.

