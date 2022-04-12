ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Jared Walsh: On bench Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Walsh is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Walsh...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Monday versus Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Michael Lorenzen shines in Angels debut vs. Marlins

Michael Lorenzen pitched six strong innings while Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell each had a home run and an RBI double to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and grew up an...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Manage Four Hits in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

Let the overreactions begin. One night after leaving 11 runners on base in a one-run loss to the Red Sox, the Yankees managed four hits (all singles) in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Toronto's right-hander Alek Manoah was magnificent, shoving six frames of one-hit ball under the lights...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
FOX Sports

Twins start 2-game series at home against the Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -139, Twins +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a two-game series. Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Mets' bullpen implodes in 8th inning in loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

April 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Espino and Martinez power New Hamsphire to vicotry

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- LJ Talley singled to right field, scoring Samad Taylor to give the Herd a 5-4 lead in the top of the 9th inning. Gosuke Katoh added some insurance on a fielder’s choice, bringing in Vinny Capra. Gabriel Moreno collected two singles. Capra and Talley joined Moreno with 2-hit games.
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers behind plate Tuesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jeffers is catching Chris Archer and batting seventh. Gary Sanchez is at designated hitter and batting fifth. Gio Urshela is on the hot corner over Luis Arraez and batting cleanup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dodgers vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 12 (Runs Galore in Poor Pitching Matchup)

After dropping two of their first three games to the Rockies, the 1-2 Los Angeles Dodgers hope to rebound as they take on the 2-2 Minnesota Twins today at 7:40 p.m. EST. Expectations are sky-high for an uber-talented Dodgers squad that feels like it was created in a video game, and they'll be anxious to avoid a 1-3 start. Andrew Heaney is tasked with getting the club back to .500 as he takes the mound today.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: Could benefit from Jansen's absence

Tapia will start in left field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees. From a playing-time perspective, Tapia could be one of the big winners of Danny Jansen's recent move to the injured list with an oblique strain that manager Charlie Montoyo said would likely sideline the catcher for multiple weeks. While Jansen is out, Alejandro Kirk is expected to see more work behind the plate and fewer starts out of the designated-hitter spot. The Blue Jays could look to rotate the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel and George Springer in the DH spot, with Tapia being the main beneficiary of more starts in the outfield as a result. The lefty-hitting Tapia may have a tougher time finding regular at-bats against southpaw starters, however.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

John Means leaves Wednesday's game early with forearm tightness

Baltimore Orioles star pitcher John Means (forearm) has left Wednesday night's tilt against the Brewers early due to tightness in his forearm. (Roch Kubatko on twitter) Means was pitching well before he left the game as he finished with two strikeouts and two earned runs against in four innings of work on only 51 pitches. This may be a common theme around the league for pitchers as the league had a shortened spring training due to the lengthened CBA agreement negotiations. For now the star pitchers status should be monitored before his next chance to take the mound which would be April 19th.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Kevin Smith batting eighth for Oakland on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Kevin Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Smith will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Tony Kemp moves to the bench with Chad Pinder moving into the lead off spot.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Takes seat Tuesday

Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Wade will head to the bench for the first time since Opening Day with southpaw Jesus Luzardo pitching for Miami. Jack Mayfield will start at the keystone Tuesday while Matt Duffy shifts to first base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA

