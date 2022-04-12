Angels' Tyler Wade: Takes seat Tuesday

Bender (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins were downed 4-3 by the Angels, giving up one run on one walk in one-third of an inning. It was a tough way to lose a game. With the score tied 3-3 to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, Bender issued a one-out walk to Jack Mayfield, only for pinch runner Tyler Wade to steal second, move over to third on a wild pitch, then come home on a grounder that shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled slightly. Bender is getting the opportunity to show he can be the Marlins' ninth-inning man while Dylan Floro (shoulder) is on the shelf, but so far he hasn't looked great, posting a 7.71 ERA and 1:1 K:BB through 2.1 innings over three appearances and converting only one of two save chances.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO