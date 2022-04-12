ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels' Tyler Wade: Takes seat Tuesday

Wade is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against...

FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees Manage Four Hits in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

Let the overreactions begin. One night after leaving 11 runners on base in a one-run loss to the Red Sox, the Yankees managed four hits (all singles) in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Toronto's right-hander Alek Manoah was magnificent, shoving six frames of one-hit ball under the lights...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Mets' bullpen implodes in 8th inning in loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Wade scores on 9th-inning grounder, Angels top Marlins 4-3

Tyler Wade led the majors with 12 runs scored as a pinch runner last season for the Yankees, so he clearly knows what he's doing in tough baserunning situations.His first such run for the Los Angeles Angels ended their season-opening homestand on an exciting note — with a little help from a fortunate replay ruling.Wade slid home when Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled Max Stassi's grounder in the ninth inning, and the Angels swept a two-game interleague series with a 4-3 victory over Miami on Tuesday night.After Jack Mayfield drew a one-out walk from Anthony Bender (0-1) in the ninth,...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Anthony Bender: Stuck with loss Tuesday

Bender (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins were downed 4-3 by the Angels, giving up one run on one walk in one-third of an inning. It was a tough way to lose a game. With the score tied 3-3 to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, Bender issued a one-out walk to Jack Mayfield, only for pinch runner Tyler Wade to steal second, move over to third on a wild pitch, then come home on a grounder that shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled slightly. Bender is getting the opportunity to show he can be the Marlins' ninth-inning man while Dylan Floro (shoulder) is on the shelf, but so far he hasn't looked great, posting a 7.71 ERA and 1:1 K:BB through 2.1 innings over three appearances and converting only one of two save chances.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Defensive Back

The Houston Texans are widely expected to struggle in 2022 no matter who they sign or draft. But they just signed a pretty notable defensive back who could start for them immediately. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Texans are signing cornerback Steven Nelson to a two-year, $10...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Josh Rogers joins Nationals, earns win over Braves

Left-hander Josh Rogers, a last-minute substitute starter for the Nationals, pitched visiting Washington to an 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. Rogers was called up from Triple-A Rochester to replace Anibal Sanchez, who had landed on the injured list due to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Contract selected by Seattle

Koch's contract was selected by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Koch began the regular season at Triple-A Tacoma and struck out five in two innings during a pair of relief appearances. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 and should serve mainly in a low-leverage role out of the Mariners' bullpen.
SEATTLE, WA

