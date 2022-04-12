ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Benched after night to forget at 3B

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bohm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Bohm has reached base in all six of his plate appearances (three doubles, three walks) between his two...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers’ Situational Hitting Needs To Improve

Adding Freddie Freeman to an already-talented Los Angeles Dodgers lineup further raised expectations that the team thus far has fallen short of meeting. Although the Dodgers mounted a two-out rally on Opening Day to earn a comeback win, their bats largely went silent and the offense was inconsistent over the next two games at Coors Field — both losses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling out of lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Vierling is taking a seat for the first time this season. Simon Muzziotti is replacing Vierling in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Not yet in MVP form

Harper will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and will bat third in Tuesday's game against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. With a career 1.017 OPS in 889 plate appearances in March or April, Harper has historically been at his best early in the season before injuries take their toll, but he's gotten off to a uncharacteristically slow start to 2022 despite being in optimal health. Through four games, Harper has generated one hit and two walks while striking out six times across 17 plate appearances. The strikeout rate is up, but in all likelihood, the hits will eventually start to fall in for Harper as the sample size increases. Fantasy managers should be heartened by the fact that he's still striking the ball with authority, as his Statcast-measured hard-hit rate and average exit velocity rank in the 97th and 93rd percentile in baseball, respectively.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Leaves game after HBP

Segura was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on his left arm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Segura went 1-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Wednesday's matchup, but he was replaced by a pinch runner after being hit by a pitch. If the 32-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Johan Camargo and Alec Bohm should see an uptick in at-bats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
9&10 News

Royals come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-3) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, five strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Tigers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Koch: Contract selected by Seattle

Koch's contract was selected by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Koch began the regular season at Triple-A Tacoma and struck out five in two innings during a pair of relief appearances. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 and should serve mainly in a low-leverage role out of the Mariners' bullpen.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA

