The 2022 NBA playoff matchups are now set! The Milwaukee Bucks were awarded the third overall seed in the Eastern Conference. They will matchup with their I-94 rivals, the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls were red-hot to start the season, but collapsed badly after the All-Star Break. Regardless, this is a team that is still capable of making a run in the playoffs, but Milwaukee will not take them lightly. Game 1 is set to tip-off Sunday at a time TBD. Let’s take a look at five players who are going to play the most important roles in this series:

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO