AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Lowering After Record High in March

AAA released a report on Monday showing Florida gas prices are the lowest in more than a month.

The average gallon of gas in Florida on Monday stood at $4.07 a gallon while the national average was $4.11 a gallon.

Monday’s state average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.07 per gallon and falling. The state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, and 31 cents less than the record high established this time last month.

“Gas prices are following the downward trend set by falling crude oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA and the Auto Club Group, on Monday. “Oil futures are falling because of global demand concerns related to COVID-19 outbreaks in China. The potential of higher U.S. interest rates and a strengthening dollar have also put downward pressure on petroleum prices. In addition to all that, members of the IEA have joined the United States’ in an unprecedented release of petroleum reserves to offset the shortfall of Russian crude.”

Last month, the United States pledged to release 180 million barrels of oil over the next six months. The United States’ allies in the International Energy Agency have since committed another 60 million barrels. The 240 million barrel release is reportedly the largest of all time. This amounts to 1.3 million barrels per day. The gap left by Russian oil is reportedly around 3 million barrels per day.

On Monday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $94.29 per barrel. That’s the lowest price since February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. Unless oil prices rebound, this downward trend should enable gas prices to continue moving lower this week.

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area had the most expensive gas in the state at $4.27 a gallon followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.18 a gallon and Naples at $4.16 a gallon.

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area had the least expensive gas in the state at $3.84 a gallon followed by Pensacola at $3.89 a gallon and Panama City at $3.91 a gallon.