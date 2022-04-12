Couple in Hawaii drop restraining order against actor Ezra Miller

Ceaser’s fallout with his daughter has been a controversial topic. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser isn’t on the best terms with his daughter Cheyenne. Things began to spiral between them after Ceaser met his current girlfriend Suzette. Ceaser’s romance moved pretty fast. And they bought a house together in Atlanta. Cheyenne moved in. Since Suzette’s children also live in the house, tension began. And Cheyenne was feeling like Ceaser was being a better father to his girlfriend’s children. So Ceaser and Cheyenne started to have issues. Plus, Cheyenne’s relationship with Suzette also began to unravel. But according to Cheyenne, one evening was the last straw for her relationship with Ceaser.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO