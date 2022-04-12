McLaren CEO Zak Brown, Plus F1 News and Notes

Frederic Vasseur has warned Formula 1 against calendar changes that would see the introduction of more races, with the Alfa Romeo team principal using MotoGP as an example of the difficulties that could arise.The F1 season consisted of 22 races last year, with 23 events taking place this season – a record number.There are plans in place to increase the number of races for future seasons, too, something that Vasseur has warned against.“It’s true that with more and more races on the calendar, one of the key aspects of our business will become the freight quite soon,” said Vasseur, per...
