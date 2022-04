JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman tells News4JAX that she and her family are outraged after their dog was shot and killed by a Jacksonville police officer. The owner said that around 6:30 a.m. Monday, she heard her dogs barking, and then walked out into her yard where she noticed her gate open and her dogs in the yard. She said when she turned around, a teenage boy was on her car. When she went to get her husband, she said, the teen took off running down the street back to his house.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO