A highly contagious virus spreading among dogs has reached Southwest Florida, and veterinarians say we need to be on guard to protect our four-legged friends from it. Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex was already beginning to pop up in South Florida. Its symptoms include congestion, coughing and a runny nose. Some dogs will also develop kennel cough. Health officials are seeing more cases of CIRDC in dogs from pet stores and shelters, and vets say they are seeing this disease spreading quickly at dog day cares and dog parks.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO