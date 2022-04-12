Severe Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal by NWS
weather.gov
3 days ago
Effective: 2022-04-12 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous...
Effective: 2022-03-21 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Hays County in south central Texas Guadalupe County in south central Texas West central Gonzales County in south central Texas East central Bexar County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randolph AFB, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Randolph AFB, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, Marion, Kingsbury, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Staples, Zuehl, Geronimo, Zorn, Converse and Redwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF U.S. 281 ON THURSDAY .Breezy and gusty northwesterly winds, low humidities, and critically dry fuels will make for possible critical fire weather conditions for western parts of South Central Texas on Thursday. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for areas along and west of U.S 281 late Thursday morning through early evening. Northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 with gusts up to 30 mph and humidities from 8 to 20 percent are expected. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF U.S. 281 The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Collier and extreme northwestern Hendry Counties through 530 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ortona to near Charleston Park to 6 miles northwest of Big Corkscrew Island. Movement was south southwest at 15 to 20 mph. Another area of strong thunderstorms was located over South Blocks Golden States moving slowly to the north at 5 to 10 mph. These strong storms should collied over Northwestern Collier County during the next hour. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail will be possible with these strong storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Labelle, Ave Maria, Golden Gate Estates, Immokalee, Felda, Orangetree, Golden Gate, Port La Belle, Big Corkscrew Island, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Vineyards, North Naples, East Naples, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Sunniland, Bunker Hill, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd, Quail Creek Estate, Keri and Lake Trafford. LIGHTNING...EXCESSIVE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Enhanced Fire Danger into this Evening A combination of very dry air and gusty winds will maintain an elevated fire danger into this evening. Humidity will remain rather low with values in the 10 to 20 percent range, and wind gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range will diminish to the 15 to 25 mph range through sunset. Ohio law prohibits burning in the Spring from 6AM to 6PM...March 1 through May 31. Do use caution if burning this evening.
Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches, highest at pass level. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. This does not include the Helena area. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow on roads should primarily be confined to areas above 5000 feet elevation during the mid- to late afternoon hours Saturday. Additional light snow is expected Sunday afternoon.
Effective: 2022-04-15 17:09:00 Expires: 2022-04-18 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...North, east and southeast-facing beaches of Puerto Rico, Vieques, & Culebra. All beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except locally 8 inches above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, including Highway 3 between Yreka and Fort Jones and also near Callahan. This also includes Sawyers Bar Road. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS..Travel could be difficult. Visibility will be limited at times. Snow could be wet and heavy, weighing down trees and power lines. Broken tree branches and power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAIL...The heaviest snow is most likely to occur from 10 pm Friday to 5 am Saturday, where rates could be one half to one inch per hour at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2022-04-15 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES.. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 8 PM.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arenac; Gladwin WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Arenac and Gladwin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and Animas River Basin. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Marion; Stone FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Arkansas, including the following areas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Marion and Stone. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY An area of low pressure will bring chances for accumulating snow to much of western and central North Dakota Saturday night through Sunday evening. The greatest chances for accumulating snow are along and north of Highway 200, though snow is possible across the state. Snow accumulations are not expected to be nearly as high as this previous week`s event, but travel may still be impacted as accumulating snow makes roads slippery. Additionally, a cold front will bring gusty northwest winds, which may create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities. Keep up to date with the latest forecast and weather conditions at weather.gov/bis.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Midnight late Saturday night to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Effective: 2022-04-15 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming Enhanced Fire Danger into this Evening A combination of very dry air and gusty winds will maintain an elevated fire danger into this evening. Humidity will remain rather low with values in the 10 to 20 percent range, and wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range will diminish to the 10 to 20 mph range through sunset. West Virginia law prohibits burning in the Spring from 7AM to 5PM...March 1 through May 31. Do use caution if burning this evening.
Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Douglas County FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County. Affected cities include Camas Valley, Azalea, Glendale, Tiller, Sutherlin, Oakland, Yoncalla, and Curtin. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Comments / 0