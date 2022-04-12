Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bexar, Comal by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-12 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous...
Effective: 2022-03-21 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Gonzales; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HAYS...GUADALUPE...WEST CENTRAL GONZALES...EAST CENTRAL BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zuehl, or near Cibolo, moving northeast at 35 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM NEAR SANTA CLARA. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, Marion, Kingsbury, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Staples, Zuehl, Geronimo, Zorn, Redwood, Freiheit, Solms, Hunter and Nolte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Effective: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Comal; Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF A BURNET TO SCHERTZ TO KENEDY LINE ON THURSDAY Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall to less than 15% for locations generally along and west of a Burnet to Schertz to Kenedy line, where rainfall wasn`t quite as pronounced from Monday`s storms. Humidities will even fall to the single digits along the Rio Grande Plains for Thursday afternoon. Coupled with northwesterly winds of 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ possible, explosive and rapid fire growth is possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS WEST OF A BURNET TO SCHERTZ TO KENEDY LINE The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Friday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Orange County through 430 PM EDT At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Avalon Park to near Lake Nona to near Horizon West. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orlando, Wedgefield, Windermere, Bay Lake and Oak Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hormigueros; Mayaguez; San German FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Hormigueros, Mayaguez and San German. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Douglas County FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County. Affected cities include Camas Valley, Azalea, Glendale, Tiller, Sutherlin, Oakland, Yoncalla, and Curtin. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Marion; Stone FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central Arkansas, including the following areas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations, Marion and Stone. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Effective: 2022-04-15 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES.. The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 8 PM.
Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware; Le Flore; Sequoyah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher will become possible tonight as a swath of heavy rainfall is forecast across a portion of the watch area in response to a cold front moving through the region. This rainfall on top of recent rains could increase flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bayamon; Canovanas; Carolina; Guaynabo; Rio Grande; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Bayamon, Canovanas, Carolina, Guaynabo, Rio Grande, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 715 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 414 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-15 14:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WESTERN AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions have returned today producing critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the far eastern plains will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon and evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 25 to 35 with gusts to 50 mph today. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 221 222...and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County...Teller County and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 12 PM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224, 225, 229, and 230, which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains...and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225...229 AND 230 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...225... 229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Timing...Until 7 PM Friday and again on Saturday from Noon to 8 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday afternoon.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR BOULDER AND THE WESTERN DENVER SUBURBS, AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 239 AND 241 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 239 and 241. * Timing...Until 7 pm this evening. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...around 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
Effective: 2022-04-15 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Carroll; Richland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EAST CARROLL NORTHEASTERN RICHLAND AND SOUTHERN WEST CARROLL PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Isabella WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Isabella, Gratiot and Clinton counties. * WHEN..till 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures remain in the area this afternoon. Winds this afternoon will increase to southwest 15 to 25 mph. Winds in the higher elevations, including the Sacramento Mountains, could see gusts to around 40 mph. Even though wind speeds will be marginal, very low humidities on top of an extremely windy day earlier this week have dried fuels out. Winds will slowly diminish this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112 AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 112 and 113. * WIND...Lowlands 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, mountain areas will see 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...2 to 6%. Overnight RH recoveries are forecasted to remain under 20%. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything cause sparks.
