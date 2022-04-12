ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teenager to receive 'competency evaluation' after attacking teacher

By Jenny Goldsberry
 1 day ago

A Las Vegas teenager who was arrested for attempted murder and sexual assault will now undergo a competency evaluation to see if he's fit for a trial.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, appeared in court Tuesday morning for the first time since his arrest. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson promised the results will be given to the judge before Garcia's competency hearing on May 6.


Garcia approached his teacher at Eldorado High School last week to discuss grades, police reported. Suddenly, he became violent and strangled the teacher until she lost consciousness. Police found Garcia about a mile away from the school after he fled the scene.

Since the initial report, Wolfson has brought forth additional charges, including one that alleged Garcia had strangled his teacher with a charging cord. Another charge revealed the use of scissors in attempted murder, on top of other charges: attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery.

Should Garcia be found fit for trial, he will be charged as an adult. Nevada law automatically transfers trials involving serious crimes to adult court.

