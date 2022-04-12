ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

2022 State Fair will be a ‘can’t miss’ for Nebraskans

By Brandon Summers
Grand Island Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch is planned for 2022’s Nebraska State Fair, which Executive Director Bill Ogg described as “exciting.”. “We want the fair to be a can’t miss destination for all of the folks in Nebraska,” he said. “We realize that’s a grand goal, but certainly they need to be invited and they need...

theindependent.com

Grand Island Independent

Nebraska lawmakers override nearly all of Ricketts' budget vetoes

Nebraska lawmakers voted to override almost all of Gov. Pete Ricketts' vetoes on the state budget, restoring more than $172 million in expenditures. This is the second year in a row that lawmakers overrode vetoes from the governor. The only line-item veto lawmakers preserved will leave $14 million in the governor’s emergency fund, instead of moving it into the state’s cash reserve fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Bill passage means $20M for Fonner Park

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation expressed gratitude for Friday’s approval by the Nebraska State Legislature of LR1014. The bill was approved on a 40-4 vote. “We are grateful for today’s vote and the support and passion of our legislative leaders, local office holders, and community stakeholders who helped us reach this point,” Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said in a news release. “These funds will help significantly improve the Fonner Park campus for all users.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Infrastructure#Nebraska State Fair
Grand Island Independent

New year looking great for Grand Island

While 2021 was not without it challenges when it comes to Grand Island’s economy, it was a prosperous year, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. “End-of-year reports suggest that Grand Island’s net taxable sales and motor vehicle sales hit all-time records with $1.065 billion in net taxable sales and $160 million in motor vehicle sales as of November 30,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska gubernatorial race is 'officially a three-person race'

OMAHA, Neb. — Election day is nearly a month away and the landscape is changing in the Republican primary election for Nebraska governor. "All of sudden everybody is talking about Brett Lindstrom. All of sudden the opponents and the dark money are attacking Brett Lindstrom," political media consultant Ryan Horn said.
OMAHA, NE
Grand Island Independent

Pillen targets two senators for their abortion votes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said Thursday that he "will work with pro-life voters" to attempt to defeat state Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Wendy DeBoer of Bennington in their reelection bids since they both voted this week in opposition to a proposal that would ban abortion in Nebraska if and when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Gov. Ricketts visits Arapahoe, site of Road 739 fire

HOLDREGE – Gov. Pete Ricketts traveled to Holdrege today to meet with local residents following the outbreak of the Road 739 fire. Representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and several local officials and community members met at the Holdrege Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area following a major wildfire that burned thousands of acres across a 22-mile-long stretch of land in Furnas and Gosper counties.
HOLDREGE, NE

