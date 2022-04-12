ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

BHSH invests $19 mil in GVSU nursing pipeline

WOOD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Michigan health system and university...

www.woodtv.com

The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Dog who chewed off her leg to escape adopted by Illinois couple

The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 7. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
FLINT, MI
WOOD

Say Cheese GR makes incredible charcuterie boards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -If you want to wow your guests at your next party, the team at Say Cheese GR can help by providing a beautiful, customized charcuterie board. They’re also going to be at Ashley HomeStore’s Ladies Night this Sunday. >>>Take a look!. Say Cheese GR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Great Lakes Water Levels, Ice Extent and News

As you can see from the graph above, Great Lakes water levels have dropped significantly and despite higher than average precipitation, they should continue to hold steady or perhaps even undergo further slow decline. Here’s the Lake Superior satellite pic. from Sat. afternoon. Note the snow cover around Lake Superior....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Health
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
WOOD

Spectrum Health talks robotic assisted surgeries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spectrum Health has performed more than 20,000 robotically assisted surgeries since 2006 when they first invested in robotics technology. Dr. Christopher Brede, Spectrum Health Section Chief of Urology, has been specially trained to perform surgeries using the newest version of the daVinci robotic technology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MarketWatch

‘All you hear about is the bad stuff’: Ephram Lahasky has a new investment model for America’s nursing homes. Regulators have questions.

In a bland brick office building across the street from a King Kullen supermarket in New York’s Long Island, nursing home magnate Ephram “Mordy” Lahasky is tallying up his latest deals. It’s a Friday afternoon in early February, and Lahasky has recently picked up 17 facilities in Ohio, he says, a couple in Massachusetts, and has his eye on five more in the south. He scribbles notes about his facilities on his office whiteboard and sifts through the piles of paper covering his desk—some of them chord sheets for songs he’s rehearsing with his garage band. By mid-month, he expects to take over another seven or eight nursing homes in Pennsylvania.
ECONOMY
WOOD

Remembering the Palm Sunday Tornadoes of 1965

Today is the 57th anniversary of the famous Palm Sunday tornado outbreak of April 11, 1965. There were 271 killed and approx. 1,500 injured that day. The picture at the top is the Swan Inn at 6 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park (by Walter Nelson). A long-track F4 tornado moved from Ottawa Co. into Kent Co. – hitting Comstock Park and Rockford, then moving northeast into Montcalm Co. before dissipating. Here’s the story of some survivors. Check out photos from the aftermath of the twister. Could it happen again? Major West Michigan tornadoes through the decades.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Building Indiana Business

Creating a New Pipeline for CPAs

Indiana has a rather strong need for more accounting professionals. In fact, the state’s INDemand Jobs website ranks the demand for accountants as a 5 out of 5 flames – denoting how hot the job market for their skills has become. Companies have been working hard to find and keep the professionals they need, and all signs indicate their struggle may only grow with time. That’s why accounting experts in Indiana have been strategizing on new ways to develop a pipeline for more people who are skilled in the art of numbers.
INDIANA STATE
WOOD

This start to April officially the cloudiest on record

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is no doubt it has been abysmally cloudy this season. So much so, the crowd broke out in cheers today at the Tiger’s home opener when the sun made a brief appearance through the clouds. It has been so cloudy that 2022...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Health
Health Services
WOOD

Amway River Bank Run partners with Hand2Hand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run isn’t entirely about running, it’s also about giving back to the community and helping others. Their Charity Partners do just this! The River Bank Run teams up with various local nonprofits to raise money through running and fitness. Hand2Hand is on the Amway River Bank Run’s special partners that work to eliminate child hunger in West Michigan. Hand2Hand is feeding over 8,000 students throughout 200 schools through donations from their partnerships with local churches, businesses, and individuals.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ask Ellen: Anyone see a fireball last night?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several sightings of a fireball meteor were reported over Wisconsin on Saturday, including sightings as far east as Michigan. For the first time in a long time, the skies cleared Saturday night. This has been the cloudiest start to April on record. The fireball meteor was reported Saturday evening at 9:38 p.m. with almost 200 reports on the American Meteor Society page.
ASTRONOMY
WOOD

Local non-profit combines running & mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The issue of mental health continues to plague Americans and it’s more important than ever that we talk about mental health. There’s a West Michigan non-profit running community called Still I Run that is helping to and defeat the stigma. They’re also going to be part of a world famous marathon. Its founder, Sasha Wolff joins us today.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
WOOD

The process to finding sleep apnea relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Good sleep is so important but sleep apnea can really get in the way of a good night’s rest and also pose other health risks. The solution to feeling better, may be easier than you think we’ve had Dr. Kathi Wilson in our studio to talk about the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our expert, but today, we’re taking you on an office visit to better understand the process that patients go through to find relief.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Community Policy