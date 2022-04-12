BHSH invests $19 mil in GVSU nursing pipeline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run isn’t entirely about running, it’s also about giving back to the community and helping others. Their Charity Partners do just this! The River Bank Run teams up with various local nonprofits to raise money through running and fitness. Hand2Hand is on the Amway River Bank Run’s special partners that work to eliminate child hunger in West Michigan. Hand2Hand is feeding over 8,000 students throughout 200 schools through donations from their partnerships with local churches, businesses, and individuals.
