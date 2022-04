ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you were looking to play a round of golf at the City of St. Petersburg's Cypress Links Golf Course you'll need to set a tee time rather quickly. The city says the course, located at 875 62nd Ave. NE, will temporarily close from May until October 2022 to make improvements. Among the list of improvements being made are the resurfacing of 10 putting greens, replacing the grass at all the tees and improvements to the clubhouse.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO