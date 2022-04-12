ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoes 26 Democratic bills

By SARAH RANKIN, DENISE LAVOIE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Utnr_0f7Hm8UA00
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, left, reacts as he talks with Sarah Gravitt-Baese, Chief Marketing Officer of the Richmond Food Bank during a visit to the facility in Richmond, Va., Friday, March 18 2022. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed 26 bills — including some that passed with broad bipartisan support — as he took action on more than 800 bills the divided legislature sent him during its regular session.

None of the vetoed bills were sponsored by Republicans, a point Democrats quickly seized on, criticizing the first-term governor as excessively partisan.

“It’s not clear to me why the governor thinks that he’s got the monopoly of what’s right for Virginia when these bills have already been vetted by bipartisan majorities,” said Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell, who sponsored two bills Youngkin vetoed.

Youngkin’s veto total was higher than any other governor in his first year in office since Republican Jim Gilmore, who had 37 in 1998, according to an accounting by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who preceded Youngkin, was close with 20.

Democratic Sen. Adam Ebbin, who sponsored nine of the vetoed bills, said he sees those vetoes as retaliation against him for leading a Democratic charge to block the nomination of former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler to be Youngkin’s secretary of natural and historic resources.

The General Assembly will have a chance to override the vetoes when it reconvenes later this month. Doing so would take a 2/3 vote in both chambers.

The vetoed measures span a wide range of policy areas. A few of the highlights include:

— A bill that would have prohibited high school student athletes from receiving compensation in exchange for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

— A bill that would have prohibited heavy truck operators from using cruise control or compression-release engine breaks while driving in active snow, sleet or freezing rain. The measure was aimed at preventing a repeat of the snowy traffic logjams on Interstate 95 in January. Youngkin said the bill would impose burdens on the trucking industry and interstate transportation without any demonstrable benefit.

— A measure that would set a three-year statute of limitations on the collection of medical debt. In his veto statement, Youngkin said he was committed to reducing the burden of medical debt but thought the legislation would “inadvertently” capture other forms of debt.

— A measure that would have prohibited insurers from including a surcharge on the insurance premiums of tobacco users. “Requiring non-tobacco users to cover the increased healthcare costs associated with tobacco use is not a policy I can support,” Youngkin said.

Comments / 303

Robert Pontow
19h ago

how is vetoing 26 out of 800 bills partisan? they agreed on 97% of the bills. this is just another liberal complaining that they lost.

Reply(49)
87
ROGUERUNNERS
1d ago

Party over County. Same old worn out junk from those who have no business being in a position of power. Will there ever be an end to this insanity? This is not what We The People pay their salaries for!

Reply(42)
92
The Watchers
1d ago

Still trying to figure out why people want to add a tobacco surcharge to health insurance. I can not get behind this unless we include a surcharge for the fat people (because it is a choice), people that drink alcohol (because it's a choice), and so on.

Reply(8)
36
Related
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Gilmore
Person
Ralph Northam
The Intercept

As Sen. Joe Manchin Fought Federal Spending, His Daughter Helped Shutter a Union Drug Plant

When the Senate finally passed its $1.5 trillion spending bill on Friday, sacrificing critical funding for pandemic control measures like coronavirus testing and popular climate initiatives like the Civilian Climate Corps, Sen. Joe Manchin was not left empty-handed. Despite serving as the lead obstructionist to President Joe Biden’s congressional spending plan, the West Virginia Democrat managed to secure $2.1 million for biomedical and behavioral research centers at West Virginia University — handing a healthy slice of the federal package to his daughter’s alma mater. “Many of the West Virginia priorities that I fought for,” he said in a press release, “are included in this omnibus legislation.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Republicans#Democrats#Legislature#Bills#Democratic#Ap#The General Assembly
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

848K+
Followers
415K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy