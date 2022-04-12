ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how Central Florida communities are using American Rescue Plan dollars

By Daralene Jones, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The federal government has dispatched $350 billion to local communities as part of the American Rescue Plan.

It was advertised as funding that was desperately needed to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Channel 9 investigative reporter Daralene Jones is tracking the money to see how cities and counties are using it for a wide range of services.

See the full story in the video above.

#Central Florida#Channel 9#News Live#The American Rescue Plan#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

