ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Report highlights forever chemicals in clothes, outdoor industry among worst offenders

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCNN8_0f7Hm34X00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new watchdog report is revealing so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, may be living on some of the clothes we wear. PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund and their coalition partners, Natural Resources Defense Council and Fashion FWD, said that out of 30 companies surveyed, “18 brands and retailers received a grade of D or lower. Some of these companies did not have a publicly available commitment to eliminate any PFAS, while others had pledged to eliminate only PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate)—two PFAS chemicals already phased out of use in the United States.”

The findings said PFAS are often used in water resistant or stain resistant products.

“The outdoor industry is one of the largest offenders of not having solid PFAS phase out commitments,” said Emily Rogers, a zero out toxics advocate for U.S. PIRG.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Retailers like REI and Columbia Sportswear were given an F grade.

According to the report: “REI has restricted the use of some PFAS but excludes more than two from its policy. And while Columbia Sportswear restricts the use of several PFAS chemicals, company policy does not ban all PFAS in its materials, also hurting its score.”

L.L. Bean received a D grade “with a commitment to phase out all PFAS, including PTFE, by 2026,” according to the report.

In a statement in response to the report, a spokesperson for L.L. Bean said: “A clean and healthy environment is as essential to L.L.Bean’s purpose as the quality of our products and we are proud that our home state of Maine is a leader on this issue, recently banning the use of PFAS by 2030 – the first state to do so.  As a company, L.L.Bean has been proactive in eliminating PFAS from our products. In fact, prior to Maine’s law being enacted, we began working with industry partners to develop and utilize alternatives to PFAS treatments that better preserve the health of the environment and still meet L.L.Bean’s quality standards. This work enabled our ongoing transition to a “C0(zero)” chemistry that eliminates all PFAS from our products and we have made great progress towards our goal of achieving a full transition. We have been engaged with the NRDC prior to and throughout the ratings process and anticipate our rating will improve as our work to eliminate PFAS from our products is completed.”

We spoke with the group Toxic-Free Future about the health impact of forever chemicals.

“Loss of immune function,” said Erika Schreder, Science Director for Toxic-Free Future. “So, people with higher PFAS exposure actually have poorer response to vaccines. PFAS has also been linked to cancer, high cholesterol and damage to the liver and kidney.”

U.S. PIRG is urging clothing manufacturers to adopt policies to fully phase out the use of forever chemicals and had this advice for consumers:

“Consumers can do their research before going out to buy a new rain jacket or ski gear or what have you,” said Rogers. “They can look at the company’s website. They can go through our scorecard.”

The report also highlighted the companies that have done a good job with phasing out PFAS in their products including Levi Strauss & Co.

“Levi Strauss & Co was one of the earliest adopters of a PFAS elimination policy and currently leads the apparel industry in removing all PFAS from its supply chain,” the report said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New tests find ‘forever chemicals’ still in many fast food wrappers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS have been detected on dozens of food wrappers from major fast food chains, according to new test results released today by Consumer Reports. The results follow research published in 2017 by the Environmental Working Group in...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Maine State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
News 12

Officials: 'Forever chemicals' found in Weston drinking water

Drinking water in Weston is being shut off in schools and town-owned buildings following the discovery of "forever chemicals," town officials say. Forever chemicals, also known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, include thousands of man-made chemicals that do not break down in the environment naturally, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
WESTON, CT
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Rogers
SPY

I Test the Best Air Purifiers for a Living, and These Are the 10 That Really Work

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. I’ve tested dozen of air purifiers — in fact, next to coffee makers and vacuums, they’re my favorite item to test. In part, that’s due to the fact that I’m terribly allergic to tobacco smoke, and unfortunately, my state has the 11th highest smoking rate in the nation. And when 21% of adults (more than 1 in 5 people) smoke, it’s impossible to dodge second-hand smoke from your neighbors. But tobacco smoke isn’t the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Clothing#Levi Strauss Co#Pfas#Pfoa#Pfos#Stream Channel 9#Rei#Columbia Sportswear#L L Bean
The Staten Island Advance

Fast-food packaging found to contain cancer-causing ‘forever’ chemicals according to Consumer Reports

According to PennLive, a report recently published by Consumer Reports found that fast-food establishments such as McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, and other fast-food restaurants have toxic “forever” chemicals known as PFAs in the packaging. PennLive reported that PFAs are called “forever” chemicals because they do not naturally...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
GreenMatters

Is Plastic Wrap Recyclable? Here's How to Safely Dispose of Pesky Plastic Wrap, Explained

Sometimes, it can be hard to discern what items are recyclable, especially with an influx of single-use plastics during the coronavirus pandemic. Plastic wrap is a common item used in baking, sealing, and securing food items. Plastic wrap, also known as cling wrap, Saran Wrap, or cling film, is a handy item in the kitchen, but is plastic wrap recyclable? Here's everything we know.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

Arsenic and ‘forever chemicals’ found in well water near Kittery landfill

Officials in Kittery have found elevated levels of industrial chemicals and arsenic in well water near the town’s landfill. The Portsmouth Herald reported that routine checks of test wells near the Kittery Resource Recovery Facility, known as the town dump or transfer station, by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection showed elevated contaminant levels at three well sites. The facility is near the old town landfill, which was closed by state order in 1993, and about 4 miles from the New Hampshire border.
KITTERY, ME
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy