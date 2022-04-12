ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Fallon Health Square the new 'front door' to Polar Park

By Spectrum News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - There are a lot of changes at Polar Park this year, including a new entrance at Gate A, now known as the Fallon Health Square. City and team leaders held a...

WCVB

It's Opening Day for the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. — It's Opening Day for the Worcester Red Sox, and it's the first time that Polar Park is starting a new season at full capacity. The gates open at Polar Park at noon for the home opener as the WooSox take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Last...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Family mourns passing of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels

Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved...
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Name that new Cape Cod beach

BREWSTER, Mass. — You have a chance to pick the name for that new Cape Cod Beach. The Town of Brewster is inviting residents to submit proposed names for the new public beach located at the former Cape Cod Sea Camps property. The contest is now open until Friday,...
BREWSTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alert issued after weekend Easter egg hunt in Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — The Lions Club in Mattapoisett is alerting people to a potential safety concern following a weekend Easter Egg Hunt at Ned’s Point Lighthouse. “We have been notified that an unknown and unmarked object was found in a child’s Easter basket. Parents should take extra caution in inspecting the candy and items collected at today’s event.” according to a post from the Lions Club.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Bangor Daily News

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count of attempted wildlife trafficking over the past year.
MAINE STATE
1420 WBSM

At New Bedford’s Market Basket It’s in the Bag – Or Not

If there is any difference in durability between Market Basket's new paper bag and wet tissue, I just don't see it. The New Bedford City Council passed an ordinance two years ago banning single-use plastic bags at most of the city's retail locations. Even though Mayor Jon Mitchell signed the measure into law in 2020, it was early this year that enforcement finally began.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

