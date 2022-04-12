Daniel Bettis indicted on multiple child pornography charges

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
WASHINGTON — A former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring with another officer to disrupt the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Jacob Fracker appeared virtually before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth to enter his plea. He faces up to five years in prison but sentencing will be delayed until he testifies against his co-defendant, Thomas Robertson, who’s set to begin trial next month.
Federal authorities filed charges Monday against a Shaler woman who they said illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during last year’s Jan. 6 riot. Melanie M. Archer, 42, faces counts of disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; entering and remaining in a restricted building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the police...
A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty in a wrong-way crash that killed three people during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 75. Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez, 45, was originally charged with three counts of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and driving without a license in connection to the 2019 crash that killed her sister and two others. Rodriguez accepted a plea deal on Tuesday that amended one murder charge to second-degree manslaughter and the first-degree assault charge to second-degree assault, news outlets reported. The other charges remained the same.
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
