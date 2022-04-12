ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Norovirus outbreak among raw oysters consumed around Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
The Washington Department of Health is advising residents to not serve or eat certain oysters after an outbreak of norovirus across the Seattle area.

Since March 7, 62 residents have reported norovirus-like symptoms after eating oysters harvested from the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

“For every one person who’s been counted, there’s probably another five to 10 people who’ve been infected as well,” said Bill Marler, an attorney who specializes in food poisoning cases.

He tells KIRO 7 this current norovirus outbreak is among the worst he has seen in his decades of practice and it could be several weeks before caseloads come down.

Given the high case numbers, Marler says local restaurants could be facing future lawsuits.

“Even if the product was contaminated when it showed up at your restaurant, you’re on the hook, especially if the product is from outside the United States where a victim wouldn’t have jurisdiction,” said Marler.

The DOH suggests people should verify a restaurant or retailer’s oyster source to confirm they were not harvested from the specific British Columbia harvest area.

Retailers are also asked to stop selling oysters.

More information can be found on the DOH website.

The following is a list of locations, date of occurrences and the number of people affected by illnesses associated with the consumption of raw oysters:

Elliott’s Oyster House 1201 Alaskan Way Pier 56, Seattle - 3/13/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

The Pink Door 1919 Post Alley, Seattle - 3/15/2022 - Number reported ill: 3

The Pink Door 1919 Post Alley, Seattle - 3/15/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Enzo’s Bistro & Bar 120 NW Gilman Blvd., Issaquah - 3/15/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Omega Ouzeri 1529 14th Ave., Seattle - 3/16/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Taylor Shellfish 124 Republican St., Seattle - 3/17/2022 - Number reported ill: 3

Enzo’s Bistro & Bar 120 NW Gilman Blvd., Issaquah - 3/17/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

The Pink Door 1919 Post Alley, Seattle - 3/17/2022 - Number reported ill: 4

Ray’s Boathouse 6049 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle - 3/18/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Ray’s Boathouse 6049 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle - 3/18/2022 - Number reported ill: 5

Ray’s Boathouse 6049 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle - 3/19/2022 - Number reported ill: 3

Goldfinch Tavern at Four Seasons Hotel 99 Union St., Seattle - 3/20/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Goldfinch Tavern at Four Seasons Hotel 99 Union St., Seattle - 3/21/2022 - Number reported ill: 3

Ray’s Boathouse 6049 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle - 3/23/2022 - Number reported ill: 3

Shucker’s at Fairmont Olympic Hotel 411 University St., Seattle - 3/25/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

Ivar’s Acres of Clams 1001 Alaskan Way Ste. 102, Seattle - 3/25/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Omega Ouzeri 1529 14th Ave., Seattle - 3/25/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Ray’s Boathouse 6049 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle - 3/25/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Taylor Shellfish 1521 Melrose Ave., Seattle - 3/26/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

Duke’s Seafood and Chowder 1111 Fairview Ave. N, Seattle - 3/28/2022 - Number reported ill: 2

Chinook’s at Salmon Bay 1900 W Nickerson St. #103, Seattle - 3/31/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

Sushi Kappo Tamura 2968 Eastlake Ave. E, Seattle - 3/31/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

Barking Frog Restaurant 14580 NE 145th St., Woodinville - 4/1/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

Barking Frog Restaurant 14580 NE 145th St., Woodinville - 4/1/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar 1000 1st Ave., Seattle - 4/1/2022 - Number reported ill: 1

Il Terrazzo Carmine 411 1st Ave. S, Seattle - 4/2/2022 - Number reported ill: 4

