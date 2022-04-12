ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY lieutenant governor resigns following arrest

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGNVM_0f7HkNiE00
Tweet

New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin (D) has resigned from his post, hours after being arrested on charges related to campaign finance fraud.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced in a statement on Tuesday that she had accepted Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. Hochul chose Benjamin to serve has her No. 2 when she became governor of the Empire State in August, following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation.

“I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” Hochul said in a statement.

“New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them,” she added.

Benjamin, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with one count of federal program bribery, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit those offenses and two counts of falsification of records. He surrendered to the FBI in Manhattan.

The charges came after authorities discovered that Benjamin, while serving as a state senator in New York, worked to direct a $50,000 state-funded grant to an organization in exchange for campaign contributions from that organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. He was engaged in the scheme from around 2019 until around 2021, according to authorities.

Benjamin was seeking funds for his 2021 campaign for New York City comptroller and his Senate campaign, according to The New York Times. He ultimately lost his bid for comptroller.

Benjamin was also accused of falsifying records connected to the campaign contributions in question by making it appear that they were from other individuals. Additionally, authorities said Benjamin made false statements in the questionnaire he filled out during the process to become New York lieutenant general.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement said Benjamin “abused his power.”

“As alleged, Brian Benjamin used his power as a New York state senator to secure a state-funded grant in exchange for contributions to his own political campaigns,’ Williams said in a statement. “By doing so, Benjamin abused his power and effectively used state funds to support his political campaigns.”

Despite stepping down from his post, Benjamin will likely still appear on the Democratic primary ballot for New York lieutenant governor, according to the Times. He was nominated the party’s candidate for the post, and the only way his name could be removed from the ballot at this time is if he moves out of the state, dies or runs for another position, the newspaper noted.

Comments / 2

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Dies by Suicide Amid Tax Probe, Legal Woes for Close Friend Allegedly Tied to Organized Crime: Reports

A western New York judge who reportedly laid on railroad tracks last year and waited for a slow-moving freight train to pass over him has died by suicide, according to Buffalo CBS affiliate WIVB and the New York Times. Federal agents had searched the judge’s home last month, and a former client and friend was recently charged federally, both news organizations noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Q 105.7

Andrew Cuomo To Be New York Governor Again?

New York State residents may not have seen the last of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. It was announced this week that there is speculation Cuomo will take on current Governor Kathy Hochul in the primary. Sources tell CNBC that Cuomo has been talking with supporters about the possibility of running...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Comptroller#Campaign Finance#Fbi#New Yorkers#The U S Attorney
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy