ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Warren Hardy Testifies in Murder Trial

WHNT-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third day of testimony got underway early Tuesday...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Brothers Exonerated For Brutal 1995 Murder After Trial's Star Witness Confesses

Two brothers have been exonerated for a violent 1995 murder after new evidence linked the crime to a serial rapist and killer. George and Melvin DeJesus, ages 44 and 48, were charged with the July 11, 1995 rape and murder of an unnamed woman in her Pontiac, Michigan, home, according to a news release from Michigan's Department of the Attorney General. The brothers’ 1997 convictions were heavily influenced by the testimony of a third man, Brandon Gohagen, whose DNA was found at the crime scene. Gohagen claimed that the DeJesus brothers forced him to rape and kill the victim.
PONTIAC, MI
Vail Daily

Shooting victim testifies in trial of Vail man

As the attempted murder trial of a Vail man continued this week, attorneys focused their attention on a few key inconsistencies between the stories of the defendant and his alleged victim. Robert Fergus-Jean, who fired six bullets through the bedroom door of his roommate in the early morning hours of...
VAIL, CO
WSYX ABC6

More nurses, family members expected to testify in William Husel murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More witnesses are expected to testify for the prosecution as the William Husel murder trial continues. On Tuesday, two doctors testified briefly about their involvement with some patients, as well as one nurse virtually. Three different loved ones of patients testified. Husel is accused of...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Hardy
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Stand#The Third Day
The Baltimore Sun

‘Sloppy police work’: Jury acquits man accused of killing ex-Maryland football player

A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Boston Globe

Sept. 11 prosecutors in plea talks that could avert a death penalty trial

GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — Prosecutors have opened talks with lawyers for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and his four codefendants to negotiate a potential plea agreement that would drop the possibility of execution, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Closing arguments wrap up in trial of Lawrence Ray

NEW YORK -- Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the case of a man accused of exploiting his daughter's college friends for money and sex.Lawrence Ray moved into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in the fall of 2010.Prosecutors say he preyed on his young victims' insecurities, threatening and extorting them out of thousands of dollars.In closing arguments, Ray's lawyers maintained he was a victim of the young people he lived with, who made him feel paranoid and under attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor sought to ‘ignite’ civil war and stop Biden’s election, court hears

A man who pleaded guilty to participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer told a courtroom that his alleged co-conspirators sought to “ignite” a civil war and disrupt the 2020 presidential election before they were targeted in a stunning FBI sting.Star witness Ty Garbin, who described building a mock set of the governor’s home to practise how they would plan to break in, said the group “wanted to cause as much a disruption as possible to prevent Joe Biden from getting into office.”“It didn’t have to be,” he said during testimony in US District Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

How detectives convinced a 2018 Columbus murder suspect to testify

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details in the trial for the 2018 murder of a Columbus rapper featured in XXL magazine. An interview shown to the jury revealed the state’s star witness was initially scared to testify. All five suspects arrested in connection to the 2018 murder...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSYX ABC6

Critical care expert continues to testify in William Husel murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A critical care expert called by the prosecution in the William Husel murder trial testified all day Tuesday. Dr. John Schweiger was first called Monday afternoon, and that questioning continued through Tuesday and will go into Wednesday. The critical care physician at Tampa General was...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy