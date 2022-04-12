ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summerlike temperatures are expected on Wednesday

By Scott Sumner
localdvm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight will see an increase in clouds, but it will be dry and milder...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Moisture returns Monday, strong storms possible mid-week

Cloudier, warm, & breezy today with a chance for hit-or-miss showers. And here we go again with another storm system to track this week. Will it or won't it bring storm damage to our region? There's a chance. Hopefully the MS Coast will be spared. Wesley's Early Monday First Alert...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdvm#5p 6p
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Winter Returns Friday

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Cold with Lows 35-38. Sunrise 6:25. FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Snow Shower Possible in the Morning). Windy & Very Cold with Highs 45-49. Winds W 15-25 FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Cold with Lows 32-34. SATURDAY: Some Clearing (from...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 19

Rain Tuesday, stronger storms expected Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are expected Wednesday. Showers could be heavy at times, and there is the possibility of some flooding issues on Wednesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak. Bodak says here’s what to expect:. Spotty showers until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT

Mild temperatures expected overnight with breezy conditions

A few clouds will be building into the area tonight with breezy conditions in place. Strong southerly winds will continue to fuel fire concerns out west through the early evening. Overnight lows will stay mild overnight – only dropping down into the lower 50s. Overall a great night to get outside!
ENVIRONMENT
WLNS

Weather Wednesday: What to expect this spring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — What can we expect from the upcoming spring season here in Michigan?. According to 6 News’ Meteorologist Kendall Wilson, the outlook for the Meteorological Spring (March, April, and May) is above-average temperatures this season. The high temperatures don’t just apply to Michigan, as a...
LANSING, MI
WFMJ.com

Showers expected Wednesday with the potential for a late day storm

Make sure to have the rain gear on standby today, scattered showers and a gusty thunderstorm will be likely Wednesday. Temperatures heading out the door will feel mild in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Widespread steady rain will be most likely during the morning commute. Pushing towards...
ENVIRONMENT
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Cold temperatures expected at start of week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Scattered snow showers are expected to fall on Staten Island Sunday night as wind chill brings real-feel temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. There will be no respite to the frigid weather Monday, which has a high of only 34 degrees and wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Wind gusts could reach 31 mph before the temperature dips to around 23 degrees in the evening, the forecast said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy