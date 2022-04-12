ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

FAME Studios partners with global entertainment business

By Addison Willmon
 1 day ago

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The historic FAME Recording Studios has partnered with 8 Track Entertainment to create an international headquarters for music production.

8 Track Entertainment’s president Noah Gordon told News 19 that they want to build off of FAME’s historic reputation and bolster the music industry in North Alabama. He said that this move will give musicians, songwriters, and other music-industry professionals a reason to stay in the Shoals.

“What we hope as 8 Track is that we can bring something new and fresh,” Gordon said. “Not to change anything, but just carry on the tradition of hopefully amazing music that moves people.”

FAME Recording Studio’s president Rodney Hall told News 19 that they will also be exploring the film industry.

“We’re going to be putting records out, doing documentaries, movies, and so forth,” Hall said. “It’s super exciting to be sixty years into our legacy and be able to carry it on in a very big way.”

Hall’s father Rick Hall was the original founder of FAME Studios. He added if his father were still alive today, he’d be proud to see them moving forward and adapting to the digital age of music and film.

Gordon says they’re still in the planning stage but will be announcing projects soon that should have a large and positive impact on the Shoals community.

