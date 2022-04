Tiger Woods may have been the story of the 2022 Masters Tournament, but when it was all said and done, Scottie Schefler claimed the green jacket. According to CBS Sports, the 25-year-old golf pro made history when he won the 2022 Masters as he became the fifth golfer to enter and win Augusta National ranked No. 1 in the world. The other four are Ian Woosnam (1991), Fred Couples (1992), Woods (2001-02) and Dustin Johnson (2020).

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO