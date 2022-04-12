Who Is Gilbert Gottfried’s Wife Dara Kravitz? Meet Late Comedian’s Longtime Partner and Collaborator

Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Following iconic actor Gilbert Gottfried’s death, the beloved comedian is survived by his loving wife, Dara Kravitz.

“Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35pm ET on April 12, 2022 from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II,” Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to In Touch in a statement. He was 67 years old.

The Hollywood star’s family also spoke out following his death. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” his loved ones’ statement read. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

Gottfried got his big start in comedy in 1980 when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. He went on to become a legend in the industry and was known for many of his iconic roles such as Sidney Bernstein in 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, Mr. Peabody in 1990’s Problem Child, the voice of Iago in 1992’s Aladdin and more. From 2014 and up until his death, he also hosted his “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast.”

While enjoying his successful career, Gottfried also searched for love in the spotlight. He found his person in Dara, 52. They met in 1997 at a Grammys party and dated for 10 years before they tied the knot on February 3, 2007. The couple were quick to start a family, welcoming daughter Lily that same year. Their son Max arrived two years later in 2009.

Dara is successful in her own right, as a stand-up comedian, podcaster and voice work actor. She collaborated with her husband numerous times, including executive producing his 2005 comedy special, Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes. Dara most recently served as producer of her husband’s “The Amazing Colossal Podcast,” which featured more than 675 episodes since its inception.

In a New York Times interview ahead of the couple appearing on a 2013 episode of ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap, Dara called Gilbert a “gentle genius” and gushed, “I knew I’d never find anyone else like him.” The acerbic comedian then chimed in, “Most people are hoping that they never find anyone like me.”

Gilbert’s longtime manager, Tommy Nichi, tells In Touch, “As an entertainer he was as close as you’ll find to a living legend … And as great as he was on stage and on screen, he was even greater at home with his wife and his kids, where he was truly a beloved father and partner.”