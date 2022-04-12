ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Gilbert Gottfried’s Wife Dara Kravitz? Meet Late Comedian’s Longtime Partner and Collaborator

By bshilliday
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIe1h_0f7Hj36k00
Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Following iconic actor Gilbert Gottfried’s death, the beloved comedian is survived by his loving wife, Dara Kravitz.

“Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35pm ET on April 12, 2022 from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II,” Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to In Touch in a statement. He was 67 years old.

The Hollywood star’s family also spoke out following his death. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” his loved ones’ statement read. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

Gottfried got his big start in comedy in 1980 when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. He went on to become a legend in the industry and was known for many of his iconic roles such as Sidney Bernstein in 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, Mr. Peabody in 1990’s Problem Child, the voice of Iago in 1992’s Aladdin and more. From 2014 and up until his death, he also hosted his “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast.”

While enjoying his successful career, Gottfried also searched for love in the spotlight. He found his person in Dara, 52. They met in 1997 at a Grammys party and dated for 10 years before they tied the knot on February 3, 2007. The couple were quick to start a family, welcoming daughter Lily that same year. Their son Max arrived two years later in 2009.

Dara is successful in her own right, as a stand-up comedian, podcaster and voice work actor. She collaborated with her husband numerous times, including executive producing his 2005 comedy special, Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes. Dara most recently served as producer of her husband’s “The Amazing Colossal Podcast,” which featured more than 675 episodes since its inception.

In a New York Times interview ahead of the couple appearing on a 2013 episode of ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap, Dara called Gilbert a “gentle genius” and gushed, “I knew I’d never find anyone else like him.” The acerbic comedian then chimed in, “Most people are hoping that they never find anyone like me.”

Gilbert’s longtime manager, Tommy Nichi, tells In Touch, “As an entertainer he was as close as you’ll find to a living legend … And as great as he was on stage and on screen, he was even greater at home with his wife and his kids, where he was truly a beloved father and partner.”

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Glenn Schwartz
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wife Swap#Problem Child#Aladdin
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Halle Berry twins with rarely-seen daughter for joyous celebration

Halle Berry marked a special day on Wednesday with a gorgeous beachside photo of her rarely-seen daughter, Nahla. The 55-year-old celebrated the teenager's 14th birthday with a rare photo of the pair strolling in the sand outside Halle's incredible Malibu mansion. The duo had their backs to the camera and linked arms as they enjoyed the stunning sunset.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreak as she pays tribute to 'little one' on bittersweet day

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her dogs on Wednesday's National Puppy Day, sharing several adorable pictures of them on Instagram. Taking to her Stories, the actress delighted fans as she said never-before-seen snaps of her pet Chesterfield as a puppy. WATCH: Jennifer Aniston stuns in gold tassel trousers. "I don't...
PETS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy