Thunderstorms move through tonight and Wednesday, chilly for Easter

Forecast: Today we'll see a round of showers in the morning followed by midday/afternoon clearing and highs closer to 70... feeling more like May. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and generally quiet around the area. For tomorrow, expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, but it will remain mild with highs in the 60s... perhaps some 70s inland/S&W.Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures bounce back with PM showers/t'storms likely. Highs will be in the 70s with potentially 80+ degree readings inland/S&W. As for Friday, the Mets should have no problem squeezing in their home opener... mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO