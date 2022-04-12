ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Leam Richardson hails Kelland Watts’ late clearance as Wigan earn draw at Burton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cePBL_0f7Hhsfc00

Wigan boss Leam Richardson praised defender Kelland Watts for an outstanding stoppage-time clearance that secured a point from a goalless draw with Burton.

In a game of few chances, both goalkeepers impressed when called upon but it was Watts who was the hero at the end, heading Joe Powell’s lob off his own line with Ben Amos beaten.

“That is probably one of the best clearances I have seen, certainly live,” said Richardson.

“It’s never a lost cause and once the mistake is made you have to cover for that and thankfully Kell, as a defender, has sensed danger and kept it as a draw.”

Richardson was pleased with a point from a hard-fought game where chances were at a premium and they struggled to break down a stubborn Burton defence.

“It was exactly what we thought,” he said. “You come here to Burton on a Tuesday night with a forward thinking and forward running team and you have to be respectful of yourself and the opposition and I thought they kept us healthy all night.

“There weren’t many chances within the game. The best chances for Burton came from our mistakes and ours came from their mistakes as well. It was that type of game and the sort of game where you need to be really good at the small things because you have to first win the fight and hopefully a bit of quality can come out.”

The point extends Wigan’s lead at the top of the table to four and their boss just wants to continue accumulating points.

“It was important that we left tonight with more points than we came with and I thought we worked hard enough to do that,” he added.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt his side should have come off the pitch with all three points instead of just one after a second successive goalless draw.

“I think we should have won,” Hasselbaink stated. “I thought we were tremendous. After Saturday that performance was even better. We had chances, good chances and they had one in the first half where we needed our goalkeeper.

“Wigan are a very good team. They are top of the league and not because of luck. They are at it week in and week out and they have really good players and I think we stayed with them. I think we made them look ordinary.”

Had it not been for Watts’ clearance then Albion would have had the win and Hasselbaink rued Powell’s bad luck.

“It is a great goal-line clearance. Powelly is unlucky but we were unlucky with some other chances as well,” he added.

“I am pleased with the performance, not so much with the result but it is another clean sheet.

“That means we only needed one goal but it was not our day. I said to the boys that if they keep on making these kind of performances and keep doing the right things, eventually we will get the rub of the green.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Leaders Wigan held by Burton

Wigan inched a point closer to automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One with a goalless draw at Burton. With Rotherham losing at Portsmouth, the point took Leam Richardson’s men four points clear of second-placed MK Dons with a game in hand. Chances were few and far between in...
SPORTS
newschain

Late Tomi Adeloye header earns Ayr draw at Morton

Ayr fought back to draw 1-1 with Morton in their cinch Championship match at Cappielow. After an early stoppage for striker Gavin Reilly to get treated for a blow to the head, Morton had the ball in the net, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on Ayr goalkeeper Aidan McAdams.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Amos
Person
Leam Richardson
Person
Kelland Watts
Person
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clearances
newschain

Fleetwood’s Ged Garner could miss Oxford game amid fears his season is over

Fleetwood striker Ged Garner will miss Saturday’s visit of Oxford in League One amid fears his season is over. Stephen Crainey said the hamstring injury Garner suffered in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington was a serious one and may bring an early end to the campaign for the 23-year-old, who has already missed two and a half months.
SOCCER
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday concede late equaliser to draw with Accrington

A late equaliser earned Accrington a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan and Saido Berahino had two early chances in quick succession for the Owls but both had their efforts well stopped by goalkeeper Toby Savin. Accrington frustrated Wednesday for most of the first half...
SOCCER
newschain

Junior Tchamadeu leaves to late to earn victory for Colchester

Junior Tchamadeu’s dramatic stoppage-time winner secured Colchester a vital victory 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing Tranmere. Substitute Tchamadeu slammed home from the edge of the area after Alan Judge had hooked Tom Eastman’s pass into his path in the fifth minute of time added on. Colchester went close in...
SOCCER
newschain

Tam Courts hails Dundee United resilience after late victory

Dundee United manager Tam Courts praised his team’s resilience after they came from behind to defeat St Mirren in Paisley. Jay Henderson had put the home side in front before Dylan Levitt equalised and Marc McNulty grabbed the equaliser after Saints goalkeeper Jak Alnwick had been sent off. The...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Leah Williamson: The new England captain and the five-day penalty wait

Leah Williamson will walk out at a sold-out Windsor Park on Tuesday night as the new England captain and it seems Belfast is a city that provides her with happy, albeit nerve-wracking, memories. Seven years ago this week Williamson was playing for the U19 team in a tournament at Seaview...
UEFA
SkySports

Koke 'proud' how Atletico Madrid played vs Man City in Champions League exit

Atletico Madrid captain Koke defended his side's ill-tempered antics during their Champions League exit to Manchester City - though did hit out at alleged time-wasting from Pep Guardiola's side. City progressed through to the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a 0-0 second-leg draw at the Wanda Metropolitano - to go...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Danny Cowley waiting on Portsmouth trio ahead of Lincoln clash

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will need to assess three players ahead of old club Lincoln making the trip to Fratton Park in Sky Bet League One on Good Friday. Michael Jacobs (hamstring), Marcus Harness (knee) and Louis Thompson (hip) started the midweek win over Rotherham but were substituted due to minor issues.
SPORTS
newschain

Emil Riis doubtful for Preston as they prepare to take on Millwall

Preston forward Emil Riis is doubtful for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall. The Dane was forced off with a hamstring issue during last weekend’s 2-1 win over QPR and will be assessed. North End striker Ched Evans is back available following a foot problem, while defender...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy