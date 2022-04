I'm sure you hear it all the time: exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate. Although it is important to buff away dead skin on the surface of your complexion, it can be tough to narrow down which is right for you—a chemical or physical exfoliant. And don't forget the matter of what kind of exfoliant. Exfoliants range from toners and face washes to masks. To help you narrow down which will work best for you, Tiffany Libby, a board-certified dermatologist, is here to assist. "It's helpful to take time to assess your skin type so that you can appropriately select products that will be beneficial for your skin," she says. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you'll probably want to use a gentle exfoliant like lactic acid in a low concentration and only one to two times a week.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO