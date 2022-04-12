8 most popular eye primers on Sephora

A skincare expert and beauty brand co-founder weighs in. You’ve been seeing all types of commercials featuring stunning mature women about the beauty of adding retinol to your nighttime routine. Now, the antioxidant is a household name in everyone’s 12-step skincare routine from TikTok influencers to everyday beauty lovers. Retinol is best known for protecting skin from damage and reducing fine lines, which is not to be confused with retinoids (known as the parent term for retinol products, according to Allure). As reported by Byrdie, which was medically reviewed by board-certified dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, retinol is a powerful anti-aging serum with primary benefits including “increases cell turnover, boosts collagen production, and regulates oil production.”
