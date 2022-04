Trick Daddy has opened up about his experiences with gonorrhea, and offered up his thoughts on parenting, and Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the Florida rapper revealed that he had an STI scare a while back. After discussing Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap, he was asked by Charlamagne tha God if he’s ever had a “late reaction” to something in the way Smith did at the Oscars. “The late reaction I had one time was gonorrhea, I thought I was personally fine until I found out that she burned me three days later,” he said at the 7:30 point of the interview.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO