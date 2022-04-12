Alliance 412’s Goal to Provide Pitt Student-Athletes NIL Opportunities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday was a big day at the Nelson Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School. It hosted the final signing day ceremony for Mosley for this school year! A.D. Doug Lee, several coaches, teachers, family, friends and fellow students gathering there to watch six student athletes sign athletic college scholarships. Those six are, in the order in which they signed, Megan Erickson, a cross country runner who signed today with Hawaii Pacific. As Megan put it after signing, she gets to run up volcanoes, how cool is that? Next to sign, three of Jon Hudson’s baseball players, all signing with Coach Tyler Younger and the Gulf Coast program. Those three, Blake Thomas, a pitcher and infielder. Cole Horton, who plays short, and can play in the outfield. Was the ‘fins quarterback this season as well. And Banks Byers, who transferred in to Mosley just this school year, he can play infield and outfield. Next up, wrestler Nick Hejke, signing a scholarship with Lindsey Wilson College, an NAIA school in Columbia, Kentucky. Nick holds the record for most match wins in Bay County history on the mats. Then it was football player Josiah McCall, the team’s leading receiver this past season. He’s headed to Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, near Birmingham. Miles is an HBCU that plays Division Two ball. After the signings, I spoke with coach Lee about how he and those who coached theses student athletes share in all of this in a big way!

