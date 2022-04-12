ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, LA

Grand Isle beaches reopen to the public seven months after Hurricane Ida

By Michaela Romero
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrHso_0f7HhSuq00

GRANDE ISLE, La. (WGNO) — On April 12, the town of Grand Isle announced the reopening of its beaches after Hurricane Ida caused mass destruction in the town in 2021.

David Camardelle, the Grand Isle Mayor said it has taken a lot of hard work from members of the community to open up the beaches.

“A major part of our recovery is making sure that our residents, camp owners and visitors can safely access the beach. We welcome all to come down to enjoy our beach and support our local businesses,” said Camardelle.

New bill to bridge the gap between law enforcement and mental health crises

The following public beach crossovers are accessible to golf cart/ UTVs and most include parking:

· Boudreaux Lane

· Cranberry Lane

· Apple Lane (Pedestrian Only)

· Krantz Lane

· Capital Lane

· Chighizola Lane

· Coulon Rigaud Lane

· Post Lane

· Landry Lane

· Oak Lane

· Cypress Lane

· Birch Lane

All beach crossovers are marked by signage on Highway 1 and on the beach. You can find more information on the opening of the beaches online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
WOWT

Nebraska City apple attraction reopening after 18 months

NEBRASKA CITY (WOWT) - A year and a half after a major fire destroyed the market and restaurant at Arbor Day Farm, the tourist favorites have reopened. Nebraska City officials joined representatives of the Arbor Day Farm for an unveiling and ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. The expanded 6,149 square-foot space features an educational viewing room, a tasting room, and additional themed gathering rooms available for meetings or other private functions.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Grand Isle, LA
Grand Isle, LA
Lifestyle
Grand Isle, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KITV.com

Public parking reopens at Laniakea Beach draws mixed reaction from community

Public parking at Laniakea Beach is now back open after being closed for months for renovations. Last year, public parking spaces were alongside the Kamahama Highway, which meant often was traffic as as cars waited on the highway for parking spaces to open. Now public parking has its own separate lot away from the road, where cars can drive in and look for parking.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#Hurricane Ida#Signage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy