ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Serbia's Telekom Prepares to Issue $543 Million Eurobond

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia's state owned Telekom Srbija will issue a 500 million euro ($543 million) Eurobond, most likely in Luxembourg or Frankfurt, its chief executive said on Tuesday. Telekom Srbija...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurobond#Belgrade#Reuters#Tanjug News#Serbian
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Ukraine Marines Surrender in Key Port of Mariupol, Says Russia

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -More than a thousand Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday of Moscow's main target in the eastern Donbas region which it has yet to bring under its control. If the Russians seize the Azovstal industrial district,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Military Convoy - Interfax

(Reuters) - Russian attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare, the news agency Interfax reported on Sunday, citing Russia's defence ministry. "Attack helicopters KA-52 ... destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the agency cited the ministry as saying in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ukraine Helicopters Strike Homes in Cross-Border Attack

(Reuters) -Russian officials on Thursday said Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region, the latest of a series of cross-border attacks that Moscow has said may trigger a retaliatory attack on Kyiv. The governor of the Belgorod region said villages there were also...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
US News and World Report

Hungary Says Roubles-For-Russian Gas Plan Breaches No EU Sanctions

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary plans to pay for Russian gas in euros through Gazprombank, which will convert the payment into roubles to meet a new requirement set by President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay’s Christopher Hill confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Serbia

A career diplomat with Tampa Bay ties will soon call Belgrade, Serbia, his home after being appointed and confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Serbia. Christopher Hill was announced as the nominee by President Joe Biden in October and was confirmed by the Senate in March. He has a home on Treasure Island and has previously spoken at USF events about diplomacy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kosovo Serbs protest to get votes in Serbia's April election

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo protested Friday to pressure the government into allowing them to vote in neighboring Serbia’s April 3 general election.Demonstrators gathered in Mitrovica, 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of Pristina, with banners reading “We want our human rights” and “Kurti won’t drive us away from Kosovo,” and marched to a bridge that divides the city. Most of Kosovo's ethnic Serb population lives north of Mitrovica, close to Serbia's border.Hundreds of people also protested in Gracanica, a commune located 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Kosovo's capital where ethnic Serbs residents are concentrated.Prime Minister Albin Kurti has...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Rouble Falls as Russia Relaxes Capital Controls; Rosbank Shares Jump 40%

(Reuters) -The rouble weakened sharply on Monday, reversing some of the previous week's gains, after Russia relaxed temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Shares in Rosbank, a Russian subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale, jumped 40% after SocGen said it would quit Russia and...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Crnogorski Telekom, IPification Intro Seamless mKYC in Montenegro

Having already partnered for seamless mobile authentication in 2019, Crnogorski Telekom and IPification are now introducing seamless mKYC in Montenegro. MERIDIANBET, one of the leading betting brands in the region, is the first service provider in the country to implement it. Crnogorski Telekom is a member of the Deutsche Telekom...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Romania suspends military MIG-21 flights, to speed up F-16 purchase

BUCHAREST, April 15 (Reuters) - NATO member Romania has grounded its remaining fleet of military MiG 21 LanceR jets as of Friday given their "considerably high accident rate", and will speed up a planned purchase of second-hand F-16s from Norway, the defence ministry said. The move was unrelated to Russia's...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

German Pilots Turn Hobby Into Life-Saving Mission for Ukrainians in Need

BERLIN (Reuters) - Rene Laumann's childhood dream of being a professional pilot did not come true, but flying became his hobby and is now part of a humanitarian mission. After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Laumann started flying small planes on 3-1/2 hour trips to Poland to deliver medical aid to war victims and transport refugees with special needs to Germany.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Analysis-Even With Sanctions, Russia Can Afford to Feed Its War Machine

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia can afford to wage a long war in Ukraine despite being hammered by Western sanctions aimed at crippling its ability to sustain the campaign, defence experts and economists say. Russia's invasion has driven up the price of the oil, gas and grain it exports, providing it...
POLITICS
BBC

Undocumented lotto winner struggles to claim prize

An Algerian man who won €250,000 (£206,000; $270,000) on a €5 scratchcard in Belgium is struggling to claim his winnings because of his undocumented status. The prize is too large to be paid in cash and the man does not have the papers he needs to open a bank account.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy